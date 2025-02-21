All the Indian cricket fans were left heartbroken after skipper Rohit Sharma made a big blunder during the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh on Thursday. Bangladesh got off to a forgettable start after opting to bat in Dubai as they lost five wickets in nine overs. The fourth and the fifth wickets came back-to-back as all-rounder Axar Patel struck twice in an over. On the verge of taking a hattrick, Axar almost got the wicket as Jaker Ali got a thick edge as the fall flew towards Rohit Sharma at first slip. However, the Indian skipper failed to grab it properly and Axar's dream of taking a hattrick shattered.

After dropping the catch, Rohit was visibly livid with himself and was seen thumping the ground in frustration. However, the fans expressed their disappointment over this moment by posting hilarious memes on social media.

Axar Patel after Rohit sharma dropped his hattrick ball catch:- #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/JvaZCrATZ0 — Sunny (@CricketKiBaat01) February 20, 2025

Axar Patel after Rohit Sharma dropped his hattrick ball catch pic.twitter.com/Qw0DN7N86V — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 20, 2025

Me after Axar missed his hattrick because Rohit dropped a dolly#INDvBAN #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/cH14yxnvYl — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi | गौरव नंदन त्रिपाठी (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) February 20, 2025

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first in their opening game of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh and India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan and New Zealand in their group. After this fixture, both teams will face Pakistan and New Zealand in their next two matches in the ongoing marquee event.

"We would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket so we want to put runs on the board. We have play good cricket today and the boys are confident. Three spinners, two spinners for us," Shanto said after winning the toss.

Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the playing XI at the toss and said that Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are playing in place of Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy in their line-up.

"I would have fielded first. We have played a few years back here so we felt ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament. Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back," Rohit Sharma said.

(With ANI Inputs)