Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah hit the nets for the first time in over a month. He has been out of action owing to a back injury which he suffered during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. As a result, Bumrah did not take part in the ongoing Champions Trophy. He had suffered back spasm as India suffered a 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite his absence, India have advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy, beating Bangladesh and Pakistan in the first two games.

Ahead of the semi-finals, Bumrah hit the nets. "Progress everyday," he captioned a video on Instagram.

However, fans had a several demands from India's premiere pacer.

"Semi final khel lo jassi," a fan asked.

"Final me Jassi Bhai aa rahe haii," another fan wrote.

"Sabhi players me Darr ka mahol hai," another user quipped.

"Bro is gearing up to destroy Eng in June," another fan commented under the post.

Bumrah was initially named in India's squad for the Champions Trophy, but he couldn't recover in time to be considered in the final 15-member travelling contingent.

Recently, Bumrah expressed his delight after receiving Men's Cricketer Of The Year, Men's Test Player Of The Year and also being named in the Men's Test Team Of The Year and T20I Team Of The Year at the ICC Awards 2024.

"It feels really good. As a child, I'd seen some of my childhood heroes win this (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy) award. Always a privilege when you get such an honour," the 31-year-old pacer said after receiving his ICC Awards.

Bumrah added, "The T20 World Cup which we won is always going to be special and will be there in my mind. Obviously, a lot of learnings in my mind in the year as well. We played a lot of Test cricket, we got to know a lot of different experiences, so yeah, I'm very happy and hopefully better things will follow."

"I'm really happy for him (Shami). Obviously he's had an injury struggle for so long. It takes a toll. But he's been very happy and very positive. Looks good, he has the skill obviously, that will never go anywhere. The more he plays, the more confidence will come, and hopefully, he'll help the team go further," Bumrah said.

Bumrah is expected to return to action during the IPL, starting March 22.