Virat Kohli will be under the scanner when India take on Pakistan in their second Champions Trophy 2025 match on Sunday, February 23. Kohli has suffered a rocky run of form off late in red ball and white ball cricket, and failed to contribute more than a 38-ball 22 in India's opening game against Bangladesh. In fact, Kohli got out to wrist spinner Rishad Hossain, making it his fifth dismissal to that type of bowling in his last six games. Kohli's former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Robin Uthappa felt that he may have been complicating things in his own mind.

"Virat, the great batter that he is, will have to address himself because, I think in a sense it's in his head a little bit," Uthappa said, speaking on Star Sports.

"It feels like that from the outside. It feels like he's looking to middle the ball versus when he actually is batting well, he's looking to get runs," Uthappa added.

Against Bangladesh, Kohli took 10 balls to score his first run, and managed only a single boundary before getting out to Rishad Hossain.

"I think he's trying to break free from that space of trying to middle the ball versus scoring runs and he's finding himself caught in between is what I'm feeling from the outside," Uthappa explained.

Uthappa also hinted at a technical adjustment that Kohli should make.

"I do think there's a slight technical adjustment that he needs to make. Generally, his bat comes from the second slip or third slip. When he scored most of his runs, his bat generally comes from the second or third slip. Right now you see it's coming from right at the wicketkeeper or first slip," Uthappa said.

Uthappa analysed that Kohli approaching shots in the aforementioned manner would make sure that he doesn't show the full face of the bat, but only a portion of it, making the cover drive a dangerous option for him.

Uthappa, however, also reassured fans of Indian cricket that it should be only a matter of time before Kohli rediscovers his groove.

"I think it's a matter of time, the minute he frees his head up and just goes out there and expresses himself, the runs will flow," Uthappa said.

"I think he's searching for his feel and form, and it's a very natural thing to happen when you're short of runs, and I think it's a matter of time," Uthappa added.