Former India batter Mohammed Kaif is hopeful of Virat Kohli regaining his form in the upcoming Champions League. The former India captain Kohli had a poor outing with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, scoring only 190 runs in nine innings with the help of just one century. Kohli's recent form has raised concerns over his future in the team, but Kaif suggested it would be stupid to write the star batter off just yet. India will be playing its T20I matches in Dubai after refusing to travel to Pakistan.

Kaif highlighted how Dubai has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli, and recalled his century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in 2022.

"Virat Kohli never accepts defeat and always makes a comeback. Don't write him off in white ball cricket, the picture is far from over because he has 50 ODI tons to his name and nearly 13,000 runs in ODIs. So, forget what happened in Tests," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Kaif feels that if Kohli starts the Champions Trophy on a positive note, then there will be no stopping him after that.

"He plays differently in white ball. The last time Virat Kohli played in Dubai, he scored an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls against Afghanistan and smashed six sixes in his innings. His form was excellent and he loves playing in Dubai so, I expect him to do well with the bat in the Champions Trophy," he added.

"If he scores well in the opening game, then he will keep scoring runs, I can take that guarantee. Virat Kohli white ball me ek betaaj badshah hai (Virat Kohli is an uncrowned king in white ball cricket). The era has not ended, it will continue," Kaif said.

Kohli will make his Ranji Trophy return after 13 years, having expressed his desire to play Delhi's match against the Railways starting January 30.

Before the Champions Trophy, he will also feature in a three-match ODI series against England.