Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will enter the Champions Trophy 2025 aiming to lift a record third title. Presently, India and Australia have the joint-most titles, having won two each. However, India are the outright best among all teams in the Champions Trophy when it comes to win percentage. India boasts a win percentage of 69.2, having won 18 of their 29 games till date. Australia come in second, with an exactly 60 per cent win rate in the tournament.

India have enjoyed considerable success in the two latest editions of the Champions Trophy, in 2013 and 2017. Under the leadership of Virat Kohli in 2017, India finished runners-up, while they won the 2013 edition under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

India also have the most final appearances, with four, winning the 2013 and 2002 editions (the latter shared with Sri Lanka).

Hosts Pakistan, who won the previous tournament, have a rather unremarkable record in the Champions Trophy on the whole. Pakistan have only won 11 of their 23 games in the competition, and have a win percentage of 47.8.

While Pakistan did win the 2017 edition, they'd never made the final prior to that. They would be hoping to improve on the win rate on home soil, although their match against India will be played in Dubai.

India's squad for the Champions Trophy

India's final 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 is still far from set. While the provisional squad has been named, the fitness of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is still not certain.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was also roped in for India's ODI series against England, pointing to potentially more than one change to the squad.

The deadline to submit the final squad for the Champions Trophy is February 11.

India will take on England in the first of three ODIs on February 6.