The Champions Trophy 2025 is a landmark tournament for Pakistan cricket with the nation hosting a major ICC tournament for the first time in nearly three decades. However, the first impression may not be up to the mark, with one noticeable thing during the opening game between Pakistan and New Zealand. Grandstands at the National Stadium in Karachi looked markedly empty, with many stands not even half full at the start of play. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also pointed this out.

"Great to see the Champions Trophy being played in Pakistan. First major event since 1996. Have they forgotten to tell the locals it's on? Where is the crowd?" Vaughan posted on X.

Great to see the champions trophy being played in Pakistan .. First major event since 1996 .. Have they forgotten to tell the locals it's on .. Where is the crowd ?? #ChampionsTrophy2025 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 19, 2025

The necessity for Pakistan to make a good impression has further increased due to the delay that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faced in the completion of the stadium renovations.

All three stadiums for the Champions Trophy - the National Stadium in Karachi, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - were renovated completely with less than two weeks remaining till the start of the tournament.

Fans not turning up for the start of the very first game of hosts Pakistan, who are also the defending champions, paints an unideal picture for them.

More than half of the stadium is empty in Karachi that too when home team is playing.



Is it even worth giving such big tournament to Pakistan? #PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/oEssQPoo0x — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) February 19, 2025

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Champions Trophy 2025

For the third time in 11 days, Pakistan took on New Zealand in an ODI, having lost to them twice during the recently-concluded tri-nation series that also featured South Africa.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to field, but Pakistan suffered a huge blow on the just second ball of the contest.

Star batter Fakhar Zaman - who'd slammed a sensational century when Pakistan beat India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final - got injured trying to stop a boundary in the deep.

Pakistan are already facing problems with their opening combination after Saim Ayub's injury, and Fakhar Zaman potentially being ruled out would further compile their misery.

For New Zealand, opener Will Young starred. Young slammed a superb 107 off 113 balls, bringing up the first century of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Young laced his innings with 12 fours and a six, and was ably supported by Test captain and wicket-keeper batter Tom Latham.

Young was ultimately dismissed after a superb catch by substitute fielder Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan and New Zealand will face India and Bangladesh in the group phase as well, with the games against India taking place in Dubai.