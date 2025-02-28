Pakistan cricket team had a disastrous outing the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 as the Mohammad Rizwan-led side was eliminated from the semi-finals race after just two matches. Pakistan lost both of their opening games against New Zealand and India leading to their early ouster. The team came under a lot of fire with both experts as well as fans criticising the players for their lack of form. Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram was extremely critical of Shaheen Afridi and blasted him for his inconsistent performances. Shaheen took just two wickets in the first two matches of the competition.

“He hasn't learned how to bowl outswing on a consistent basis. He has only two types of deliveries. Either he will bowl a yorker or keep straight. The world knows about his bowling now, and the batters are prepared to take on him. He doesn't know how to take the ball away from the batter,” Wasim Akram said according to GeoSuper.tv.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez also took aim at the pace trio of Shaheen, Naseen Shah and Haris Rauf. He pointed out that the three fast bowlers have struggled in major competitions and their lack of form has affected the performances of the national team.

“The trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf failed to deliver in the 2023 Asia Cup, 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and now in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy 2025,” Hafeez said.

“It's time to acknowledge that, despite their talent, they haven't proven themselves capable of winning big tournaments for Pakistan. Let's move on and give opportunities to other bowlers like Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Akif Javed, and Mir Hamza. These players are waiting for their chances—they are also Pakistani, and they deserve an opportunity,” he added.