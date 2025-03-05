India might have progressed to the ICC Champions Trophy final but the cricket world missed out on the golden opportunity of seeing another Virat Kohli hundred. Kohli, on the cusp of his 52nd hundred in the format, was dismissed while trying to go for a maximum on the bowling of Adam Zampa. However, Virat could only find the long-on fielder. As Kohli returned to the dressing room, India head coach Gautam Gambhir seemed to have shared his disappointment with the manner of the star batter's dismissal.

In the pictures and videos that have surfaced on social media, Gambhir and Kohli seemed to have had an animated chat where the head coach expressed why the shot by the batter was unnecessary at that stage in the match.

"Maar toh raha tha woh (KL Rahul was already hitting)", Gambhir seemingly told Kohli as the latter entered the dressing room after his dismissal.

Gambhir saab totally upset with kohli. pic.twitter.com/ABmrAgnPhV — Kohlistic (@Kohlistic18) March 4, 2025

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and,Kl Rahul Reaction On Virat Kohli Dismissal. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/fznv8cpYyn — Vikas Yadav (@VikasYadav66200) March 4, 2025

Later in the press conference, however, Gambhir was full of praise for Virat, lauding the manner in which the talismanic batter continues to boss the 50-over format in international cricket for India.

"He is a phenomenal one-day cricketer. He knows how to plan his runs, he knows how to plan, whether he is batting first or chasing and he knows that he adapts to the conditions really quickly and that is why experience and high-quality players are very important and it is the reason why he has got that kind of record in one day cricket and I hope he continues to do that in the future as well," Gambhir told media after the match on Tuesday.

Gambhir would hope to see Virat continuing his hot form in the Champions Trophy as India take on the winners of New Zealand vs South Africa semi-final in the title-decider on Sunday.