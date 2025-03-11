Head coach Gautam Gambhir landed in Delhi while skipper Rohit Sharma touched down in Mumbai as members of the Champions Trophy-winning Indian team dispersed from Dubai, taking various routes to their destinations on Monday. Gambhir landed in New Delhi around 7 pm and was welcomed by the officials and escorted out to his destination. The 2025 Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai is Gambhir's first major title as the head coach of the Indian team, after taking charge in July last year. Rohit reached Mumbai around 8 pm on Monday with his wife, who was there in Dubai supporting him during the final.

The other players too left Dubai for their destinations, some of them, sources said, opting for short vacations abroad before returning to the country to start their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

India bagged their third Champions Trophy title, the first team to do so, by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The players decided to disperse separately because there was no elaborate celebration awaiting the team on its arrival home after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy.

After reaching India, the players will link up with their respective IPL teams to gear up for the upcoming season starting on March 22. Some of the teams like Mumbai Indians have already started their preparations.

Mumbai Indians, who have Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in their ranks, began their pre-tournament practice session at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have the services of Mohammed Shami, had kicked off their pre-season camp earlier this month.

With the Brabourne Stadium hosting the final leg of WPL 2025 from Monday, it means that an elaborate victory celebration will not be a possibility due to security reasons.

