India head coach Gautam Gambhir became the target of fans on social media for a bizarre reason right before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. With India set to take on New Zealand in the title showdown on Sunday, Gambhir shared a promotional fantasy cricket post asking fans to predict the winner of the contest. A large section of fans bombarded the comments section of the post, asking questions about potential 'conflict of interest' as the current head coach of the Indian team was promoting a fantasy cricket app while being involved in the final of a tournament.

"Kya RO-KO ki jodi Bharat ko ek aur Champions ODI trophy jeeta paayegi? Real11 par Trade karo. Aise hi aur sawalo ke jawab Yes/No mein do aur dheero inaam jeeto!," Gambhir's post read.

Here are some of the reactions:

the national team's coach is partnering with a fantasy sports team - despicable — Ganeshan (@ganeshan_iyer) March 9, 2025

@BCCI How is Indian team coach allowed to promote fantasy apps? It is a clear case of conflict of interest and can influence playing XI decisions. — Santosh (@ImSantoshKan) March 9, 2025

Bro I understand the business but brands using your official handle to promote this kind of business its a move which for a while did impact the image you hold in my mind and I am sure did hit a lot many. — Paracetamol (@pcmdotorg) March 9, 2025

Bhai tu Indian team ka coach hai sharma kar le thoda — (@Erenn445) March 9, 2025

You're the coach, man. You shouldn't be posting this today — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 9, 2025

Gambhir's strong decision-making has been key to India's road to the final in the Champions Trophy. The head coach had faced plenty of criticism over his decision to take 5 spinners to Dubai for the tournament but the strategy has bee key to India's success so far.

The addition of Varun Chakravarthy has proven to be a game-changing moment for India so far. Backed by Gambhir despite little ODI experience, the Kolkata Knight Riders spinner is expected to play a big role for India in the final as well.