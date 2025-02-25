The Champions Trophy 2025 is being hosted by Pakistan, marking it the first time that the nation is hosting a major ICC event in nearly three decades. However, a big talking point has now risen due to certain emerging visuals. A video of a fan being escorted outside a stadium by security has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows a man in black attire being dragged by the collar by security personnel. The same group of men can also be seen taking away an Indian flag from another fan in the stands. While it is unclear which stadium it exactly is, posts on the internet have suggested that the event took place inside the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, during the match between Australia and England at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Many social media accounts pointed out that the fan was carrying an Indian flag. However, the video which has gone viral shows another man carrying the Indian flag.

Australia and England flags can be seen being flown in the video, further suggesting that it could very well be that very match where the incident took place. NDTV can't confirm the authenticity of the video or whether it is indeed from the Champions Trophy in Pakistan or not. This copy will be updated if and when there is an official response is given regarding the same.

If this were to be true, the incident would have occurred just one day prior to the Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan.

A man got arrested in Lahore Stadium for having Indian Flag 🇮🇳 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/0MVikl2YJr — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) February 25, 2025

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken note of a security breach that occurred when a spectator entered the field of play during the New Zealand-Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy at the Rawalpindi Stadium.

The board said in a statement that ensuring the safety of players and officials remains the top priority of the hosts.

"As a responsible organisation, we have engaged with local security agencies, who have committed to increasing security personnel around the field of play at all venues and strengthening access control measures," the statement said.

The individual involved was arrested and presented before a court on Tuesday. In addition, he has been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan.

Advertisement

To prevent such incidents in the future, the PCB is working closely with security agencies and venue authorities to review and reinforce security protocols.

A major talking point ahead of the Champions Trophy was the fact that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to allow Team India to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. A huge saga had followed, involving the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the other teams. Ultimately, it was decided that India would play all its games in a neutral venue (Dubai). As such, even the India-Pakistan tie was played in Dubai, despite Pakistan being the official hosts of the tournament.

Pakistan's hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been under immense scrutiny even before the start of the tournament. Not only is this the first time since 1996 that Pakistan are hosting a major ICC event, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also experienced significant delay in completing the renovation of the stadiums in question.

On the pitch, Pakistan have already been knocked out of the tournament, despite still having a game remaining. They were beaten by India by six wickets on Sunday, with Virat Kohli slamming his 51st ODI century.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in an inconsequential Group A game in Rawalpindi on February 27.

With PTI inputs