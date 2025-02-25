The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken serious note of a security breach that occurred during the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, where a spectator entered the field of play and attempted to hug Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra. The pitch invader was swiftly removed by security officials and was later arrested. The PCB has since announced that the individual has been permanently banned from all cricket venues in Pakistan. "The PCB has taken serious note of the security breach that occurred yesterday when a spectator entered the field of play. Ensuring the safety of players and officials remains our top priority. As a responsible organisation, we have engaged with local security agencies, who have committed to increasing security personnel around the field of play at all venues and strengthening access control measures," the PCB said in a statement.

"The individual involved was arrested and presented before a court of law today (Tuesday). In addition, he has been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan. To prevent such incidents in the future, the PCB is working closely with security agencies and venue authorities to review and reinforce security protocols," the statement added.

Pitch invasions, though not uncommon in cricket, have raised concerns, especially with Pakistan hosting its first ICC tournament since the 1996 ODI World Cup. The PCB has vowed to work closely with security agencies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Despite the interruption, New Zealand continued their dominant performance, with Rachin Ravindra scoring a brilliant 112 to steer his side into the semi-finals. The victory also ended Pakistan's hopes of advancing, marking a disappointing campaign for the 2017 Champions Trophy winners, who suffered consecutive losses to New Zealand and India.

