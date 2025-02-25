The Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa was abandoned due to heavy rain at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, causing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to face further flak. Not only was the weather forecast in Rawalpindi a worrying sign for both this game and the one between South Africa and England, further concern was raised by the fact that the ground wasn't sufficiently covered in spite of heavy rain. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif blasted PCB for the arrangements at the stadium.

Taking to X, Kaif posted a sorry sight of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, slamming the poor arrangements. Kaif even questioned whether funds for stadium maintenance had been misused.

"It's a shame that the Rawalpindi ground isn't fully covered. Such an important match - South Africa vs Australia - might go down the drain because no one addressed this issue. Was the ICC money utilised wisely by hosts?" Kaif posted.

The image posted by Kaif showed minimal covers on the Rawalpindi ground, with only the pitch and surrounding parts having covers.

It's a shame that the Rawalpindi ground isn't fully covered. Such an important match - SA vs Aus - might go down the drain because no one addressed this issue. Was the ICC money utilised wisely by hosts? pic.twitter.com/nPwthd1fji — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 25, 2025

The match between Australia and South Africa was called off without a ball being bowled, with not even the toss being possible.

The cut-off time for a 20-over game between Australia and South Africa was 7:32 PM local time. However, match officials called off the game almost two hours before that time.

The lack of facilities to cover the ground further puts the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under the scanner, with the drainage quality for such a major ICC tournament being a big talking point.

The conditions in Rawalpindi also paint a worrying sight for Pakistan, who play Bangladesh there on Thursday. Should that game be washed out, Pakistan will end their home event without a single win.

Pakistan are hosting a major ICC tournament for the first time since 1996, having last co-hosted the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka. However, the PCB experienced big issues in renovating the three stadiums for the tournament - the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Stadium in Karachi - in time for the tournament.

Ultimately, all stadiums were rebuilt and renovated less than two weeks away from the start of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Home side Pakistan have also disappointed, and find themselves knocked out of the semi-final race despite having a game remaining.

Pakistan were defeated by 60 runs by New Zealand in their first Group A game, before being outclassed by six wickets by arch-rivals India in their second game, in Dubai.