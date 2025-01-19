Team India announced their 15-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday, choosing to ignore Karun Nair despite his red-hot form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Nair has slammed 752 runs in seven innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and made a serious case to be a late inclusion. However, the selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar did not pick Nair even for the ODI series against England, instead maintaining continuity. This decision came under tremendous flak from one of Virat Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammates.

Shreevats Goswami, who played at RCB with Kohli from 2008 to 2010, and also played under Gautam Gambhir at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2011, was livid with the decision to leave Nair out.

Goswami implied hypocrisy on part of the BCCI making domestic cricket mandatory in their 10-point guideline but then leaving out Nair.

"Karun Nair not getting picked is like going against your own rule of making domestic cricket mandatory," Goswami wrote on X.

Goswami reasoned that Karun Nair could've at least been taken as a travelling reserve with Team India.

"Why not make an exception for someone who has scored 752 runs in seven games, I mean use his form! Take an extra player and go. India did take 4 reserves including Gill for the recent T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. 2015 World Cup too Dhawal Kulkarni was a part of WC as travelling reserve. Jaiswal as an extra opener? Just add him as the 16th!," Goswami stated.

Goswami reasoned that India do not have a middle order back-up, which is why Karun Nair should've been picked.

Meanwhile, Agarkar defended not picking Karun Nair.

"Karun Nair is playing well but it was difficult for him to get a place in this team," Agarkar said in the press conference for the team announcement.

"It was difficult to find a place and all those who have been picked have averaged in mid 40s," Agarkar says, defending the choice of batters in the 15-man squad.