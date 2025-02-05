With the ICC Champions Trophy only about two weeks away, a lot has been said and written about Pakistan's preparedness for the marquee event. The host nation was also the last side to announce the squad for the marquee event. As chatter around the high-profile global event continues on social media, even a few 'false narratives' have been created. Pakistan great Wasim Akram identified and called out one such fake news that wrongly quoted him making negative remarks against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

"Cricket legend Wasim Akram has expressed his disappointment and concern over the selected squad for the upcoming CT, questioning Naqvi's leadership and competence. He believes the selected squad will lead to a certain defeat in the Champions Trophy," a post read on X (formerly Twitter).

Reacting to it, Wasim Akram wrote: "Fake news regarding Mr Naqvi. Stop lying enough is enough and please don't believe these muppets."

Fake news regarding Mr Naqvi . Stop lying enough is enough and please don't believe to these muppets . https://t.co/c9OU4CgmWh — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 3, 2025

Debates have sparked across social media, with questions being raised over the inclusion of Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah in Pakistan's squad for the marquee event.

Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub and Sufyan Moqim have made way for Faheem, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil and Saud Shakeel. There were a couple of players in consideration for the Champions Trophy squad, including Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood and Sajid Khan, but all of them failed to occupy a spot.

According to Geo News sources, Imam-ul-Haq was ruled out of the tournament due to his fitness issues and indiscipline. Imam recently captained Pakistan Shaheens against the West Indies XI. He was included in Pakistan's Test squad for the two Tests against the West Indies. However, the selection committee didn't give him a chance to play in the Champions Trophy over his fitness.

The reason behind the axing of Aamer Jamal was his inconsistency, which paved the way for Faheem's inclusion. Test spinner Sajid was left out of the squad due to his lack of experience in the white-ball format.

Pakistan's Test vice-captain Shakeel made his way into the squad on the back of his impressive performances in the Asian conditions, the sources added.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team, having done so since Babar stepped down from the position after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

With ANI Inputs