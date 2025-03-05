South Africa and New Zealand will face off in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday. While South Africa have had an easy route to the knockout stage, New Zealand started well with wins against host Pakistan and Bangladesh before crumbling against the Indian spinners in Dubai. The second semi-final will essentially be a contest between the two best fast bowling units on the best batting track in the tournament.

We analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams ahead of the key encounter.

SOUTH AFRICA



Watch out for Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa's top-order has got some runs and that will stand them in good stead against New Zealand on what is the best batting surface in the competition. Lahore has a batting average of 39.6 and strike rate of 103.8 in the tournament suggesting that not only have teams scored big but have also got their runs at a fair clip at the venue.

Ryan Rickelton set the tone for South Africa with a majestic 103 off just 106 deliveries against Afghanistan in his country's tournament opener at Karachi. He will again look to provide South Africa a rollicking start at the top of the order. Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram have also registered a fifty each in the competition but the key in the top 4 will be Rassie van der Dussen. Despite an indifferent 2024, van der Dussen boasts of an average of almost 50 (49.76) in ODI cricket and has already made a statement with two quick-fire fifties in the tournament. He smashed a brilliant 133 off just 118 deliveries in the last big clash against New Zealand – at the 2023 World Cup in India in Pune – powering South Africa to a match-winning 350-plus total.

Klaasen – the X-factor

Heinrich Klaasen will be the X-factor for South Africa. He is an excellent player of spin and his battle with Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell will be key in the middle overs. Klaasen has an average of 45.7 and strike rate of 120.6 against the slower bowlers.

The most potent pace-bowling unit

South Africa also boast of the most lethal pace unit in the competition. The combined bowling average of their quicks is the best in the tournament (18.68). They also have the best wicket-taking propensity with the best strike rate (23.1).

Wiaan Mulder has been the pick of their bowlers with five dismissals at an economy of under 4! Marco Jansen has been the most prolific wicket-taker since 2023 with 43 scalps in 23 matches at a strike rate of 27.7 while Kagiso Rabada's bowling strike rate of 32.5 places him amongst the top 15 fast bowlers of all-time in ODI cricket!

NEW ZEALAND

Mixed bag in CT 2025

The Kiwis have had a mixed bag in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The batters won them the contest against Pakistan at Karachi before the bowlers set up the match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. However, the batting collapsed in spin-friendly conditions against a high-quality Indian unit in Dubai.

Watch out for Ravindra & Phillips

Tom Latham is the leading run-getter for New Zealand in the tournament having already registered a hundred and a fifty. However, the two key batters on a flat Lahore surface would be Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips. Ravindra has scored 1088 runs in 27 innings since 2023 at an average of 41.8 and strike rate of 108.9.

He was New Zealand's highest scorer in the 2023 World Cup in India. Phillips has a strike rate of 146.2 in the death overs in ODIs since 2023 – the highest in this phase for New Zealand and is destructive match-winner in the lower-order.

Henry's wicket-taking propensity

Matt Henry will spearhead the pace attack – he is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 8 wickets at 15.5 apiece. Henry's wicket-taking propensity stands out – his bowling strike rate of 28.7 is the third-best for a fast bowler in the format's history (min. 150 wickets) after Mohammed Shami and Mitchell Starc.

Will O'Rourke has also been impressive with six wickets in the competition.

Bracewell & Santner give edge in spin attack

Michael Bracewell has been the unsung hero for New Zealand in the tournament and has controlled the middle overs with an economy of just 4.13. He was phenomenally restrictive against Pakistan conceding just 38 runs in his 10 over spell while also accounting for the dangerous Fakhar Zaman. The off spinner then produced a Player of the Match performance against Bangladesh returning with 4-26.

Skipper, Mitchell Santner has 16 wickets at an economy of 4.8 in ODIs since 2023 and will partner Bracewell in choking the South African batters in the middle overs. His battle will David Miller could be key in the final 15 overs – Miller has an average of 51 and strike rate of 102 against left-arm spin in ODIs since 2021.

Williamson's impressive record against SA

Kane Williamson will play the role of anchor in the middle-order. He has a very impressive record against South Africa with hundreds in his last two outings – in Birmingham in the 2019 World Cup and more recently in the tri-nation series in Lahore in February. Overall, Williamson has scored 803 runs in 18 innings at an average of 57.35 against the Proteas.