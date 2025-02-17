As the cricketing world awaits the start of the ICC Champions Trophy, a modest opening ceremony for the global event has already been completed. The low-key opening ceremony was held in Lahore on Sunday where the members of Pakistan's 2017 ICC Champions Trophy-winning team were present. The likes of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Azhar Ali, Junaid Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, and Haris Sohail attended the curtain-raiser event in Lahore. Among international attendees, the likes of New Zealand bowler Tim Southee, ambassador of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and retired South African all-rounder JP Duminy were present.

The opening ceremony started off with performances from top Pakistani music artists and fireworks before the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) addressed the attendees with a speech.

"I assure every cricket fan and supporter that Pakistan is ready for the Champions Trophy. As we speak four teams have already arrived in Karachi while England and Australia will land in the next 48 hours.

"Hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been a long effort requiring tireless dedication and sacrifices. To ensure a world-class experience we started the upgradation of Gaddafi and National Stadium. Thanks to the efforts of the workers, both venues have been transformed into state-of-the-art facilities in record time."

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led Pakistan to Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, where the team defeated India in the final, is hopeful of seeing the team repeating the feat on home soil this time.

"I hope the team can defend the title on home soil," Ahmed said during a panel discussion with Southee and Duminy.

However, it was demoralizing to see none of the captains or representatives of the eight participating nations of the Champions Trophy being present at the venue for the curtain-raiser event. The customary captains' photoshoot also didn't happen. There were talks of the event taking place earlier but India captain Rohit Sharma's refusal to travel to Pakistan saw the idea being discarded later on.

Another opening ceremony for the Champions Trophy has been scheduled for 19 February, when the first match of the tournament will take place between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi.