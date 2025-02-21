Nine of the 10 Bangladesh wickets taken by India during its Champions Trophy 2025 opening game came via caught-out dismissals. Wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul was busiest, taking three catches, while stalwart Virat Kohli was also a livewire in the field, grabbing two. While Rahul and Kohli were nominated for the 'Fielder of the Match' award presented by Indian fielding coach T Dilip, pacer Mohammed Shami wasn't happy that his catch - to dismiss Bangladesh centurion Towhid Hridoy - didn't make the cut for the award. Shami joked about it in a video posted by BCCI after the match.

"Look at our fielding coach; he looks very busy. I know who's winning it. Catch toh mera bhi achha tha yaar," Shami said sarcastically.

The award was ultimately won by KL Rahul. Rahul took three catches during the game, all within the first 10 overs.

"I think he has been very consistent behind the stumps; it's never easy because with the new ball, diving on the left side, not only this game, he's been really doing well, taking those catches at important junctures of time - KL Rahul," T Dilip said, while presenting the award.

The first one came in the very first over off Shami's bowling, as Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar nicked one behind.

Then, Rahul took two sharp catches in two consecutive deliveries, causing Axar Patel to be on a hattrick.

However, it was the hattrick ball that made headlines. Axar was denied his first career hattrick as Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter in the slip cordon.

Advertisement

What followed was an angry reaction from the Indian skipper, who seemed livid with himself. Rohit banged the ground in fury a few times, before raising his hand to apologize to Axar.

Rohit dropped Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali at a stage where they were tottering at 35/5. Jaker - who would also be dropped by Hardik Pandya later - went on to slam a half-century (68).

Jaker built a partnership of 154 with Towhid Hridoy, and the duo batted for nearly 40 overs. Their partnership became the highest by Bangladesh against India in ODI cricket, and helped Bangladesh towards a respectable total.

However, Bangladesh's total of 228 did not prove to be enough, with India looking in control of the run chase right from the powerplay. A fiery 41 from Rohit Sharma was backed up by a superb century from Shubman Gill, as India reached the target with 3.3 overs to spare.