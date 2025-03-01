Australia booked their spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals after their Group B match against Afghanistan was called off due to wet outfield in Lahore on Friday. However, the result meant that Afghanistan still has a small chance of reaching the semi-finals with everything coming down to the match between England and South Africa on Saturday. If South Africa win that match, they will have 5 points from 3 matches and will reach the semifinals as the top side from Group B.

However, if South Africa lose their match against England, they will have 3 points - the same as Afghanistan. In that scenario, the second spot will be decided by Net Run Rate (NRR). However, South Africa will have the advantage as they have a far superior NRR at the moment.

The final Group A match between India and New Zealand will decide which team emerges as the group-topper. Both teams have 4 points from 2 matches but New Zealand have the superior NRR.

A look at India's possible opponents in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals -

If India win their game against New Zealand -

India will top Group A and that means the Rohit Sharma-led side will face the second-placed Group B team. If South Africa lose their match against England but qualify on the basis of superior NRR, they will take on India in the semifinals. On the other hand, if South Africa are handed a mammoth loss and Afghanistan emerge as the second-placed side, they will become India's opponents.

If South Africa win their game against England, India will take on Australia in the semifinals.

If India lose their game against New Zealand

Advertisement

India will become the second-placed Group A side in that scenario. If South Africa lose their game against England, India will face top-placed Group B side Australia in the semifinals. If South Africa win their match against England, they will finish as the Group B toppers and will face India in semifinals.