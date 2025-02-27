Legendary India cricketer and reputed commentator Sunil Gavaskar has taken a jibe at England batter Harry Brook following England's exit from the Champions Trophy 2025. England were defeated by Afghanistan by eight runs in a dramatic Group B game, with the 2019 World Cup winners failing to chase down a target of 326. Brook had blamed the smog after getting out during the 2025 T20I series against India, and Gavaskar did not hesitate to take a sarcastic swipe at him after England's defeat.

During the T20I series against India, Brook had complained that the smog in Kolkata was the reason he could not see the ball, using it as an explanation for getting out to spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.

Brook got out to spin on all five occasions during the series. In the Champions Trophy game against Afghanistan, Brook once again was outfoxed by spin, with all-rounder Mohammad Nabi picking up his wicket.

"I just saw Harry Brook's dismissal. Are the lights in Lahore ok or not? Because when he played in Kolkata, he said that he couldn't see the ball properly because of smog. That's why I'm asking. I hope the Lahore lights are fine? Because the catching practice he gave to get out, I don't know!" Gavaskar said, speaking on the Sports Central channel.

During the series against India, Brook got out repeatedly to spin ever since his 'smog' excuse, and was often targetted for the statement by fans and experts alike.

Chasing 326, Brook could not contribute significantly. The stylish middle-order batter managed only 25 off 21 balls, with three boundaries.

Instead, it was left to Joe Root to play an almost lone hand in getting England over the line. Root smashed a masterful century (120 off 111 balls), but departed in the 46th over.

Despite cameos from Ben Duckett (38), Jos Buttler (38) and Jamie Overton (32), England couldn't chase down the target of 326. It marked their second successive defeat to Afghanistan in a 50-over ICC tournament, having lost to them during the 2023 World Cup.

The defeat meant that England's bid for a spot in the semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2025 ended, having also lost the first Group B game against Australia. England have now lost their last six ODIs on the trot, and seven out of the last eight.

England take on South Africa on March 1 with the aim of notching up at least a single win in the Champions Trophy 2025.