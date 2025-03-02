Virat Kohli failed to score big on his 300th ODI match as he was dismissed for just 11 during the Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. Virat looked in good form but a stunning catch by Glenn Phillips ended his stay at the crease. Kohli slammed the ball from Matt Henry towards the backward point region but Phillips was on to it in a flash. The New Zealand cricketer pulled off a perfect dive to complete a one-handed blinder. The crowd was left stunned by the sheer precision of the catch with Virat's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's reaction going viral on social media. Even Virat could not help but smile a bit at the manner of his dismissal.

Glenn Phillips stunned everybody#INDvsNZ Virat Kohli 300th ODIpic.twitter.com/F0SImYsxBZ — Mrityunjoy(@Mrityunjoy_offl) March 2, 2025

Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The match made Virat Kohli the 22nd player overall and the seventh Indian to play 300 men's ODIs.

How difficult it is to see your favorite person getting out in this manner. Anushka Sharma looked very Sad after Virat Kohli got out.If anyone knows lips reading then please tell us what she is trying to say #ViratKohli𓃵 #ChampionsTrophy#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/WPwPNJuZuH — Tide Bhai (@Public_Voice0) March 2, 2025

Both India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semi-finals, and Sunday's game will decide who will face Group B table-toppers South Africa or second-placed Australia in the last four clash of the ongoing competition.

After winning the toss, Santner said Daryl Mitchell comes in for Devon Conway. “Looks like a good wicket. Want to put some pressure early and hopefully it skids on well later. We still want to win, we know we are going to be in Lahore later, but first task is to do a job here, and challenge ourselves in different conditions,” he said.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said pace-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana has been rested, and wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy comes into the playing eleven. It means India now have two attacking spinners in Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

“Was anyway looking to bat first, wanted to see what we could do upfront and then challenge our bowlers since we chased on both games. Approach will be very similar to the previous games, just trying to do the same things.

“It is all about bowling in partnerships; in both games we have combined to pick 19 wickets. Our spinners have restricted them well and then the seamers have got the wickets,” he said.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)