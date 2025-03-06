Indian cricket team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came up with a stunning comment for Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul during the Champions Trophy 2025 encounter against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday. Jadeja, who is well known for finishing his overs in record time, was bowling for some time but was not happy with the turn off the pitch. In the middle of the over, as India were trying to put pressure on the batters, Rohit and Rahul got into a conversation about whether the bowler should try something different or if they should make some changes to the field. However, Jadeja was heard on stump mic interjecting their conversation and saying that while they decide, he will just finish his over.

Here's a look at the entire conversation -

Ravindra Jadeja: Nahi ja raha itna (It's not turning much)

Rohit Sharma: Bhai teen ball hain. Slip le le. Kya pata nikal jaaye. (Take a slip. Three balls are left. One may spin)

KL Rahul: Ek ball ghooma hai ab tak bas (Only one ball has turned thus far)

Ravindra Jadeja: Aap dono baatein karo, main tab tak teen ball daal deta hu. (You guys keep talking, and in the meantime, I'll bowl the remaining three deliveries).

Jab tak baat hogi, ek aur over hojayegi!



That's the speed of #Jadeja – blink, and the over's done! Some on field stump mic gold!



— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 4, 2025

Meanwhile, former India cricketer and ex-coach Ravi Shastri presented Shreyas Iyer the 'Fielder of the Match' medal for his ripper of the throw like a bullet in India's Champions Trophy semifinal win against world champions Australia on Tuesday.

After Virat Kohli's valiant 84, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul put on a late show to take India to a third straight Champions Trophy Final after a tense run-chase against Australia in Dubai.

When Alex Carey was threatening to run away with the game for Australia, Shreyas' impressive fielding effort helped India get the much-needed wicket. Carey, who played a 61-run knock, looked set to take Australia past the 275-run mark, but Shreyas' direct hit from the deep dismissed the left-hander and halted Australia's momentum.

Following the win, India's fielding coach T Dilip addressed the players in the dressing room and lauded their efforts in the field and revealed the contenders for the best fielding honours, before inviting former coach Shastri to present a medal to Shreyas.

