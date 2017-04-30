Sri Lanka Hire Allan Donald As Bowling Coach For Champions Trophy

Allan Donald will be the temporary bowling coach of Sri Lanka ahead of Champions Trophy

Allan Donald will be the temporary bowling coach of Sri Lanka ahead of Champions Trophy © Facebook

Former South African fast bowler Allan Donald has been roped in by Sri Lanka to be their temporary bowling coach ahead of the Champions trophy starting June 1. Donald, who is all set to join English County Kent for a coaching assignment next year will be the consultant bowling coach of Sri Lanka for the next two months and Sri Lanka Cricket is hopeful that he would also train their pace bowling coaches Chaminda Vaas, Champaka Ramanayake, Ravindra Pushpakumara and Nuwan Zoysa.

The 50-year-old will join as "consultant fast bowling coach" for two months in the run-up to the tournament starting on June 1, the Sri Lankan board said.

"Donald will join the team in their residential training at the Pallekele International Stadium where they will be undergoing a high-intensity training and conditioning programme from May 9-16," it said.

The South African, who is due to take up a coaching assignment with English county Kent next year, will be in Colombo on Monday.

Kent said Donald would join them in 2018 because of delays in obtaining a work permit.

Last week Sri Lanka named a 15-member squad led by Angelo Mathews for the Champions Trophy.

Donald was one of Test cricket's top fast bowlers between 1992 and 2002, taking 330 wickets in 72 Tests at an average of 22.25.

(With AFP Inputs)