 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Kusal Perera Guides Sri Lanka to 6-Wicket Win vs Bangladesh

Updated: 05 April 2017 00:12 IST

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Twenty20 International series.

Kusal Perera Guides Sri Lanka to 6-Wicket Win vs Bangladesh
Sri Lanka earned a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the first T20I. © AFP

Colombo:

Kusal Perera struck a quick-fire half century to steer Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first of their two-match Twenty20 International series in Colombo on Tuesday. Perera, who passed a late fitness test to be included for the game, hit 77 off 53 balls as Sri Lanka reached 158-4 in 18.5 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 155-6. Sri Lanka never lost their grip on the match after Perera and captain Upul Tharanga put on 65 runs in the opening stand, though a double strike by Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza slowed their progress.

Mashrafe, who announced his retirement from Twenty20 International cricket before the game, removed Tharanga for 24 and took a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Dilshan Munaweera for eight.

Perera, who smashed nine fours and a six, was out in the penultimate over hoisting a catch to Soumya Sarkar at mid-off off Taskin Ahmed but Seekkuge Prasanna (22 not out) and Thisara Perera ( four not) ended the game in the same over.

"I tried to finish the game. (I) had a couple of injuries but recovered well," said Kusal Perera. "Every player has a couple of bad patches, (you) have to get over it, do the hard work and get out of bad patches."



Mashrafe finished with 2-32 but other Bangladeshi bowlers struggled as Sri Lanka took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, Mosaddek Hossain top-scored with 34 not out to help Bangladesh revive the innings with a 57-run sixth wicket stand with Mahmudullah after some disciplined bowling by Sri Lanka left the visitors reeling at 82-5 at one stage.

Mahmudullah made 31 off 26 balls while Soumya chipped in with 29 in Bangladesh's stop-start innings at R Premadasa Stadium.

Mashrafe won the toss and opted to bat first but Bangladesh were rocked by Lasith Malinga's second ball strike.

Making a comeback in international cricket after weeks of injury lay-off, Malinga bowled opener Tamim Iqbal for a duck, though Sri Lanka could not capitalise on the wicket of the visitors' batting mainstay .

Soumya and Sabbir Rahman put on 57 runs for the second wicket to put Bangladesh back on track before a run-out of Sabbir for 16 triggered a Bangladesh collapse and choked the visitors in the middle overs.



Soumya left in the same over before quick dismissals of Mushfiqur Rahim (11) and Shakib Al Hasan (11) threatened to derail Bangladesh completely.

"The way we batted in the first six overs was brilliant, but we lost too many wickets in the middle... we need to be more calculating while batting," Mashrafe said after the match.

Malinga finished with 2-38.

Tharanga praised Malinga for his efforts.

"Malinga is one of the best bowlers in the world," he said.

The second and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on April 6.

Topics : Sri Lanka Bangladesh R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sri Lanka have taken a 1-0 lead in the 2-match T20I series
  • Kusal Perera was named Man of the Match
  • The 2nd and final match of the series will be played on April 6
Related Articles
Sri Lanka Draw Series Beating Bangladesh By 71 runs
Sri Lanka Draw Series Beating Bangladesh By 71 runs
Rain Washes Out Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Second ODI
Rain Washes Out Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Second ODI
Bangladesh Beat Sri Lanka By 90 Runs In First ODI, Take 1-0 Lead
Bangladesh Beat Sri Lanka By 90 Runs In First ODI, Take 1-0 Lead
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.