Rain Washes Out Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Second ODI

Updated: 28 March 2017 22:08 IST

Bangladesh could not start their innings due to the downpour after bowling out Sri Lanka for 311 runs in 49.5 overs.

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 thanks to their 90-run win in the opening match on Saturday. © AFP

Heavy rain washed out the second one-day international of a three-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Dambulla on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed grabbed a late hat-trick to finish with 4-47.

Kusal Mendis earlier hit 102 off 107 balls, his maiden one-day international century, and shared 111 runs for the second wicket with skipper Upul Tharanga to lay the foundation for Sri Lanka's innings.

Tharanga, playing his 200th ODI, made 65.

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 thanks to their 90-run win in the opening match on Saturday.

Highlights
  • Heavy rain washed out the second ODI
  • Bangladesh could not start their innings due to the downpour
  • Sri Lanka had scored 311 runs in 49.5 overs
