ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

Jail Virat Kohli, Says Kamaal R Khan. India, Pakistan Fans Team up to Thrash Him

Updated: 19 June 2017 11:05 IST

After Kohli won the toss and, surprisingly, opted to field first, Pakistan posted an imposing total of 338 for four featuring Fakhar Zaman's maiden one-day international hundred, an innings where he might have been run out for one and was caught off a no-ball on three.

Virat Kohli failed to fire in the final of the Champions Trophy against Pakistan. © AFP

Ban Kohli, Says KRK. India, Pak Fans Team Up to Thrash Him Self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan on Sunday launched a foul-mouthed tirade against Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli after his side was outclassed by Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trohpy on Sunday. Kohli was dismissed for 5 in the final by pacer Mohammad Amir, as the Indian team lost by a huge 180-run margin. "Virat Kohli should be banned from playing cricket for lifetime for selling pride of 130Cr Indians to Pakistan. He shud be behind the bars," tweeted a clearly furious KRK.

"Bro @imVkohli when ur catch was dropped, then you gave easy catch on next ball only. Bilkul Darr Nahi Laga Ki clear cut fixing Pakdi Jayegi," he added.

KRK didn't stop their. He posted a series of tweets accusing the Indian cricket team of 'match-fixing'.

KRK, however, got little support from his followers and found himself on the receiving end of a severe thrashing courtesy cricket fans from both India and Pakistan.

It all left India needing to set new tournament record for a team batting second to win if they were to retain the title they won in England four years ago.

Ironically, the mark they had to top was the 322 for three made by Sri Lanka in seven-wicket win over India at The Oval on June 8 -- the lone group-stage loss suffered by Kohli's side.

The already considerable scoreboard pressure became impossible for India to cope with when Mohammad Amir reduced them to 33 for three.

The Pakistan left-arm quick's brilliant burst of three for 16 in 28 balls saw him snare opener Rohit Sharma lbw for a duck and have Kohli, the world's leading ODI batsman, caught off a leading edge for just five.

(With inputs from AFP)

 

Topics : India Virat Kohli ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
