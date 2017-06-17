 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

India Vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Live Cricket Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live On TV

Updated: 17 June 2017 13:29 IST

How to Watch Live Cricket Score of India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. Read all about live coverage and match action from The Oval in London on June 18.

India Vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Live Cricket Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live On TV
Defending champions India had got the better of the rivals in the league stage. © AFP

India's remarkable consistency will be up against Pakistan's legendary volatility when the fierce rivals clash in what is expected to be an exciting finale to the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. The often tense political relations between the neighbouring nations add colour to the bitter yet intense rivalry, which has nowadays been confined only to global events due to the Indian government's refusal to allow bilateral contests. Defending champions India had got the better of the rivals in the league stage of the ongoing tournament. And captain Virat Kohli has already declared that nothing extra is needed to get the same result despite the turnaround by Sarfraz Ahmed's men since then. It is nonetheless a battle of attrition, where one needs to hold the nerve till the very end.

When will the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final be played?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final will be played on June 18.

Where will India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final be played?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final will be played at The Oval, London.

How do I watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final live?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and DD National

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final will start at 9.30 am GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final match online?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Pakistan The Oval, London ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India beat Pakistan by 124 runs (DLS) in the group stage
  • India are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy
  • India play Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy, Preview, Final, India Vs Pakistan: Wheel Turns Full Circle For Sub-Continental Neighbours
ICC Champions Trophy, Preview, Final, India Vs Pakistan: Wheel Turns Full Circle For Sub-Continental Neighbours
Champions Trophy 2017: Rishi Kapoor Riles Pakistani Fans With Series Of Tweets Ahead of Final
Champions Trophy 2017: Rishi Kapoor Riles Pakistani Fans With Series Of Tweets Ahead of Final
Champions Trophy 2017 Final, India vs Pakistan: Amir Begins Mind Games With Kohli
Champions Trophy 2017 Final, India vs Pakistan: Amir Begins Mind Games With Kohli
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.