 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli Explains What India Need To Do To Beat South Africa In Crucial Clash

Updated: 10 June 2017 20:57 IST

Going into the big clash, captain Kohli said composure will be the key for both the teams in the virtual quarterfinal clash.

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli Explains What India Need To Do To Beat South Africa In Crucial Clash
Virat Kohli said composure will be the key for both the teams. © AFP

Having lost their previous matches, respectively, a Virat Kohli-led India and AB de Villiers' South Africa face a do-or-die battle in their quest for an ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final spot when they meet at the Kennington Oval on Sunday. India suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka, while Pakistan stunned South Africa via the Duckworth-Lewis method. Going into the big clash, captain Kohli said composure will be the key for both the teams in the virtual quarterfinal clash.

"A lot of times, teams come in and they want to do something special and end up messing up the game in important situations. The team that can have the most composure, I would say, to sum it up, will have a better chance of winning of the game tomorrow. I think composure will be the biggest word for tomorrow," Virat Kohli said at the pre match press conference.

After losing their match against Sri Lanka, India might call upon star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin against South Africa, but Kohli decided to keep his cards close to the chest.

"Yeah, as I said there are all kind of possibilities. We definitely have looked at the last game and where we can make a bit of change. We have already discussed those things, and yeah, I am not going to reveal anything now, but everything is possible. You can have any sort of combination possible for us starting tomorrow."

When asked if it is the biggest test of his captaincy career, Kohli replied with a sarcastic smile: "Wasn't the first game (against Pakistan) the biggest?

"I mean, you guys said the first was the biggest yet. Against Pakistan, the biggest match of my career here (laughing). To me, every game is the same; you win some, you lose some. I never thought Pakistan was the biggest game of my captaincy career neither is this one."

On a personal note, he feels that the tougher the challenge, the better it is.

"As a cricketer, personally I crave for games like these. You want to be a part of those matches that are as important as this one and then if you perform in that and your team gets across the line, it's a different feeling. It improves you as a cricketer," he said at the pre-match press conference.

"Everyone looks forward to games like these and everyone is very excited," said Kohli, exuding a quiet confidence.

 

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India South Africa Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin Abraham Benjamin de Villiers ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India defeated Pakistan in their opening match
  • Dhoni led India to Champions Trophy title in 2013
  • 1st semi-final will be played on June 14
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli Does Out Of The Box Training Ahead Of Clash Vs South Africa
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli Does Out Of The Box Training Ahead Of Clash Vs South Africa
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind Vs SA: When And Where To Watch India Vs South Africa Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind Vs SA: When And Where To Watch India Vs South Africa Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Acid Test For Captain Virat Kohli As India Face South Africa In Do-Or-Die Clash
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Acid Test For Captain Virat Kohli As India Face South Africa In Do-Or-Die Clash
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.