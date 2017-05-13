 
ICC Champions Trophy: Michael Clarke Predicts India Vs Australia Final

Updated: 13 May 2017 17:34 IST

The high-profile tournament will be played from June 1 to 18. India will start their campaign against Pakistan on June 4.

India will start their campaign against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy. © AFP

While the Indian Premier League is still underway, predictions for the ICC Champions Trophy from June 1, have started doing the rounds. Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke feels that the conditions in United Kingdom (UK) will have a lot of bearing on the performance of the teams and considering all the possibilities, it will be India versus Australia in the finals of the high-profile tournament next month in England and Wales. "I see India and Australia in final. The conditions in the UK are going to play a big part. For example, if there's swing and seam on offer, Australian pacers will be tough to face. That will hold us in good stead. The likes of Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins can be tough to face," Clarke told reporters on sidelines of a promotional event.

He also believes if it becomes hotter and some turn is on offer, spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will be difficult to face.

"If it's hot and the wicket spins, there's no better exponents (on those tracks) than Ashwin and Jadeja. That will be in India's favour. In Jadeja, India have the luxury of a quality spinner, who can bat. He is as good a spinner as anybody in world cricket," said Clarke.

While it has been a struggle for likes of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane during the IPL, the former Aussie skipper feels it won't be much of a concern during Champions Trophy.

"It's a different format (50 over). You get more chance to build your innings during batting. I don't think the Indian batsmen will be too concerned about their form in IPL or not," Clarke said.

Clarke also heaped praise on the current Indian team for the eight-national tournament and said that Virat Kohli and Co. are a good mix of youth and experience.

"They will have enough time to prepare for Champions Trophy. They will be confident having won the Champions Trophy, last time. They have had success in shorter formats in the United Kingdom," Clarke said.

(With PTI inputs)

  • India will Play Pakistan on June 4
  • Clarke predicts India vs Australia final in Champions Trophy
  • The first match will be played between England and Bangladesh
