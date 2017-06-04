ICC Champions Trophy Live Score: India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK)

India and Pakistan face off in a high-voltage contest which has grabbed the attention of the entire cricketing fraternity. Played under the shadow of a terrorist attack in London and the possibility of rain intervention, the crucial Group B tie will be the first for both India and Pakistan. The two teams have not met in a One-Day International since February of 2015 and the people of both the nations, as well as the non-resident diaspora, will be glued to their television sets or digital platform to follow the eagerly-awaited contest. (LIVE SCORECARD)
When and Where to Watch Live: India (Ind) vs (Pak) Pakistan
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Live Score: IND vs PAK
The atmosphere at the ground is nothing far from electric. There is a lot of drama in an India-Pakistan game always, one expects this game to breathe life into the tournament. The two Indian openers are Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.
Time for the national anthems of both the teams. Always a proud moment!
The teams are out in the middle. There is a minute of silence to be observed for the people who lost their lives in the London attacks yesterday. It is often in time of a grief that we look forward to the sport to provide relief and cheer people.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.
India skipper, Virat Kohli says that it's not a bad thing to bat first in a big game and they will like to put some runs on board and add pressure on the opposition. Feels that the pitch is nice and hard and hopes that the fast bowlers come into play in the second innings. Adds that it's not about any particular individual, it's a team game. Mentions that the environment in the dressing room is pretty normal and there's not much pressure on them. Also says that they know this Pakistani side pretty well and have beaten them a couple of times in the past. Informs the five bowlers they are going with are Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.
Pakistan skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed informs that they will bowl first. He hopes that the wicket won't change much. Feels that he will do well in the tournament. On the players confidence, he says that it is a pressure game and he hopes the players play freely. On his batting, he thinks that they will do well. Mentions that Fahim Ashraf is dropped for Shadab Khan.
TOSS - Pakistan win the toss and elect to field.
PITCH REPORT - Sourav Ganguly doing the report feels that it is a very good surface to bat. He opines that there isn't much moisture on the surface. He feels that spinners will come into play as there is a bit of rough on the surface.
Pakistan are coming into the game after a decent workout in the warm-up game against Bangladesh. While their match against Australia was washed out, they chased down a big score versus The Tigers. India were clinical in their warm-up games and will hope to continue the good work into the main tournament. It is going to be a pressure game and whoever holds their nerve, is likely to emerge victorious.