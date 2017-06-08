 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virender Sehwag Calls MS Dhoni 'Mahendra Bahubali'

Updated: 08 June 2017 21:13 IST

Sehwag made this comparison during Dhoni's whirlwind knock of 63 off 52 balls against Sri Lanka.

Virender Sehwag never spared any bowler during his playing days, hammering them all over the park with his hard-hitting batting style. The former India cricketer has found new ways of making headlines in his post-player avatar, with his Twitter handle being his new weapon. Known for his witty and humourous tweets and puns, Sehwag on Thursday, while doing TV commentary, compared Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Mahendra Bahubali, a character played by actor Prabhas in the film Bahubali.

Sehwag made this comparison during Dhoni's whirlwind knock of 63 off 52 balls in an ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match between India and Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval. The wicketkeeper-batsman used all his experience, hitting seven fours and two sixes on way to reaching his 62nd ODI half-century.

Just after Sehwag called Dhoni as 'Bahubali', Twitter was flooded with tweets in praise of Dhoni.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his love affair with the ICC Champions Trophy with yet another elegant hundred, guiding India to an imposing 321 for 6 against Sri Lanka.

Dhawan smashed his way to 125 off 128 balls, his 10th career ODI hundred, and added 138 for the opening stand with Rohit Sharma, who cruised his way to a languid 78 off 79 balls.

This was Dhawan's third hundred in Champions Trophy, having scored a couple during last edition. His entertaining innings comprised 15 fours and a six.

He got an able ally in Dhoni, who got an ideal platform coming in to bat in the 34th over. The fourth wicket stand produced 82 runs in 10.4 overs.

Highlights
  • MS Dhoni scored 63 off 52 balls
  • MS Dhoni hit 7 boundaries in his knock
  • MS Dhoni slammed 2 sixes
