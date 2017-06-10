ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Shakib, Mahmudullah Centuries Help Bangladesh Stun New Zealand

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah smashed a brilliant century each and stitched a record 224-run stand together as Bangladesh recovered from a top-order collapse to notch up a stunning five-wicket win over New Zealand in their last group match of the ICC Champions Trophy on Friday. Chasing a target of 266 for a win, Bangladesh were reduced to a precarious 33 for 4 in the 12th over but Shakib (114) and Mahmudullah (102 not out) turned the match on its head with a remarkable batting display to help their side notch up their first win of the tournament.

The duo batted brilliantly for 34.5 overs for the fifth wicket and orchestrated a sensational comeback for Bangladesh after a devastating three-over three-wicket opening spell from Tim Southee had rocked their run chase.

Bangladesh eventually chased down the target with 16 balls to spare, reaching 268 for 5, to fashion one of the most memorable victories in their ODI history.

The 224-run stand between Shakib and Mahmudullah was the highest for Bangladesh for any wicket in ODIs, eclipsing the earlier 178 between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim against Pakistan in 2015.

Shakib, who hit his seventh ton in his 176th match, struck 11 fours and a six from 115 balls while Mahmudullah, who got his third ton in his 144th game, had eight fours and two sixes from 107 deliveries in his unbeaten knock.

With the loss, New Zealand are out of the tournament, after finishing at the bottom of Group A with just one point which they got after their match against Australia was washed out. They had lost to England by 87 runs.

Despite the win, Bangladesh - who now have three points from three matches - are still uncertain of a semifinal berth and they will have to wait the outcome of the Group A match between England and Australia in Birmingham on Saturday. If Australia beat England tomorrow, Bangladesh will not qualify for the semifinals. In that case, both England and Australia will advance to the last four. Bangladesh will qualify for the semifinals if England beat Australia.

Bangladesh's run chase began in a dramatic fashion with their in-form batsman Tamim Iqbal being out for a duck in the second ball of innings with no run on board. Southee returned to dismiss Sabbir Rahman (8) in his next over as the batsman nicked to wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi as the delivery seamed away slightly to reduce Bangladesh to 10 for 2 in the third over.

Bangladesh run chase was then thrown into disarray in the fifth over when Southee removed Soumya Sarkar (3) in the fifth over and his third, this time also winning an LBW decision as the ball skid back in after landing on a good length. New Zealand were not to be denied their fourth wicket as Adam Milne dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim (14) in the 12th over.

The Kiwis were in command but Shakib and Mahmadullah slowly and steadily turned the tables in Bangladesh's favour. The duo grafted for runs initially ensuring that no further damage was done before they opened up to hit some exquisite shots to run away with the match.