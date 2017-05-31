 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Preview, Eng Vs Ban: England Will Eye Winning Start

Updated: 31 May 2017 15:31 IST

England begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign against a chastised Bangladesh.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Preview, Eng Vs Ban: England Will Eye Winning Start
England begin their Champions Trophy campaign against a chastised Bangladesh. © AFP

England would be hoping to claim maximum points against Bangladesh, who were in for a rude shock in their practice match against India. England, who beat South Africa 2-1 in their three-much One-Day International series just prior to this tournament, look to be in fine nick, though their batting had imploded against the Proteas in the last match of the series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be wondering what hit them when they were dismissed for a paltry 84 while chasing 324 runs against India.

So as things stand, England look like odds-on favourites to take home the honours from the first match, especially since Bangladesh are yet to find their feet.

That said, it could still become a little bit of a tester if there were weather-related interruptions, which is a constant possibility with all matches played in England at this time of the year.

But that too should favour the home team, since the cold and wet conditions are something they would be well and truly versed with.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Sunzamul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.

Topics : England Women England Bangladesh Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Mashrafe Bin Mortaza Benjamin Andrew Stokes Mustafizur Rahman Joseph Edward Root ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Eoin Morgan to lead England
  • Bangladesh will be led by Mashrafe Mortaza
  • England to face Bangladesh on June 1
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Eng Vs Ban: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Eng Vs Ban: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
1st ODI: Eoin Morgan's Ton Sets Up England Win Over South Africa
1st ODI: Eoin Morgan's Ton Sets Up England Win Over South Africa
England Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
England Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.