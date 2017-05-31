ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Technology To Add More For Viewers During Tournament

New technology, like sensors in the handles of bats of some players and drones that give new viewing angles, will be introduced during the ICC Champions Trophy to add to the viewing pleasure of the millions who would be stuck to the television sets during the tournament. The sensors in the top of the bat handle will provide a player's bat speed and angle of back lift. The main aim of bringing in the technology into the tournament is to both provide more information to television audiences and, longer term, develop a coaching aid.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain told a news conference at The Oval: "How many times have we spoken about people having 'fast hands' or 'great bat speed'?

"But what does that mean? We've never quantified it," Hussain said, speaking ahead of the Champions Trophy opener between England and Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday. He added that he would have benefitted had this technology been available in his career.

Other innovations at the Champions Trophy include the use of high-technology drones to provide more in-depth pitch analysis and a virtual reality system that allows fans to experience what it's like to face the world's best bowlers.

The International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson, speaking alongside Hussain, welcomed the developments by saying: "If the technology is available to enhance and amplify the cricket experience, over the years we've shown a real willingness to trial and support it.

"Our long-term vision is to make cricket the world's favourite sport and really there's only one way to achieve this -- to keep the fans engaged and interested in the game." The former South Africa wicket-keeper added: "That's all about offering the fans premium content and embracing technology."

