ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rain Mars Australia-Pakistan Warm-Up Game

The match between Australia and Pakistan was washed out due to rain © AFP

Rain had the final word as the ICC Champions Trophy warm-up game between Australia and Pakistan was washed out after only 10.2 overs of play on Monday. After winning a good toss under overcast conditions, Australia decided to test its batting might by taking first strike in a match already shortened to 34-overs-a-side because of bad weather. Australia lost David Warner to Mohammad Amir in the fifth over, but Aaron Finch and Steven Smith carried it to 57 for 1 before rain forced the abandonment.

Finch was in fine touch, reaching 36 from as many balls with seven fours - three of which came in a row in a Fahim Ashraf over.

Smith, the skipper, took his time out in the middle with a cautious eight from 17 balls with one hit to the fence.

Australia and Pakistan were both involved in close clashes in their opening warm-ups against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively before ending on the right side of the result, and would have liked some game time in what was their last warm-up fixture before the tournament begins.

Australia, the two-time champion, kick-start its Group A campaign with a game against New Zealand here on June 2 before facing Bangladesh (The Oval, June 5) and England (Edgbaston, June 10).

Pakistan, in Group B, take on India at Edgbaston on June 4 before running into South Africa (Edgbaston, June 7) and Sri Lanka (Sophia Gardens, June 12).



