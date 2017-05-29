 
Champions Trophy 2017: Injury Scare For Australia, Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out Of Tour Game

Updated: 29 May 2017 11:54 IST

Australia open their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign against New Zealand on June 2 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Glenn Maxwell will miss Australia's warm-up match against Pakistan due to a bruised knee cap. © AFP

Australia have opted to rest star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for their second ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Monday. Australia start their campaign against New Zealand, meaning Maxwell will go into his team's opener without a serious hit out so far this tour. Maxwell bruised his knee cap in Australia's opening practice match against Sri Lanka at The Oval, London on Friday. The Kings XI Punjab skipper was dismissed for a golden duck in the match against Sri Lankans. 

Australia's tournament opener is against New Zealand on June 2 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

According to cricket.com.au, Maxwell's injury is not serious but it means he will enter the match against Black Caps without spending too much time at the crease after landing in the United Kingdom.

But the 28-year-old came to the UK on the back of a productive stint in the Indian Premier League, where he scored 310 runs as captain of the Kings XI Punjab at a strike rate of 173. 

He also scored his maiden Test century against India in March.  

Pacemen Mitchell Starc and John Hastings as well as skipper Steve Smith are all expected to play against Pakistan having been rested for the Sri Lanka game. 

The Champions Trophy begins on Thursday when Australia's Group A rivals England and Bangladesh face off at The Oval.

