Champions Trophy Final: Fakhar Zaman Century Helps Pakistan Set India 339-Run Target

Updated: 18 June 2017 19:03 IST

India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with an economical one for 44 in 10 overs, helped atone for some wayward bowling by his team-mates in an innings featuring 13 wides -- more than two extra overs.

Fakhar Zaman celebrates after scoring his maiden ODI century. © AFP

Title-holders India were set a target of 339 to win the Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan at The Oval on Sunday. Sent in to bat by India captain Virat Kohli, Pakistan made 338 for four, with Fakhar Zaman (114) smashing his maiden one-day international century. Caught off a no-ball on three, left-hander Fakhar shared an opening stand of 128 with Azhar Ali (59) and then put on 72 with Babar Azam (48) for the second wicket.

But Pakistan veteran Mohammad Hafeez's 57 not out, including three sixes, left India, for all their batting strength, with a stiff chase against one of the best bowling attacks in this eight-team tournament.

Highlights
  • Pakistan set India 339-run target to win
  • Fakhar Zaman scored his maiden century
  • Bhuvneshwar was the most economical bowler for India
