 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

Champions Trophy 2017: Will Root For India Not Pakistan, Says Sarfraz Ahmed's Uncle

Updated: 17 June 2017 20:24 IST

Sarfraz Ahmed's uncle said his blessings are with his nephew Sarfraz but he will be supporting India.

Champions Trophy 2017: Will Root For India Not Pakistan, Says Sarfraz Ahmed's Uncle
Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to their maiden Champions Trophy final. © AFP

With India and Pakistan set to face off in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the Kennington Oval on Sunday, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed's uncle Mehboob Hasan said he will be rooting for Virat Kohli and Co. when the Asian giants meet in the summit clash of the mega tournament. Hasan, a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, said India are a strong team and they will beat the arch-rivals hands down. Sarfraz's mother was originally from Etawah. His uncle Hasan, who works at Etawah Engineering College, said his blessings are with his nephew Sarfraz but he will be supporting India, the country he lives in.

When asked how it feels to see his nephew play for Pakistan, Hasan said, "It's alright that my nephew is captain of the Pakistan cricket team. But, as far as the final is concerned, India are firm favourites and no team in the world can give competition to India."

However, Hasan wants his nephew Sarfraz to play well.

"I want my nephew to play well and my blessings are with him," Hasan said.

On being asked about the match fixing allegations on Sarfraz by former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail, Hasan said, "It is an internal matter. The allegations were put on him by other people. I believe Sarfraz is innocent. Other than this, the investigators will know what is right and wrong. We are only an audience."

When asked how his family reacts while watching India-Pakistan game, Hasan jokingly said: "Whenever Pakistan hit a six, the children in the family switch off the television."

Meanwhile, India booked their final berth by registering a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh. While, Pakistan beat England by eight wickets to enter their maiden Champions Trophy final.

(With inputs from Alok Pandey)

Topics : India Pakistan Sarfraz Ahmed Cricket ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India will play Pakistan on June 18
  • The final will be played at The Oval
  • Sarfraz Ahmed's uncle will be supporting India
Related Articles
Champions Trophy 2017: Virender Sehwag Comes Out In Strong Defence Of Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed
Champions Trophy 2017: Virender Sehwag Comes Out In Strong Defence Of Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed
India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Great Chance To Restore Our Pride, Says Imran Khan
India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Great Chance To Restore Our Pride, Says Imran Khan
ICC Champions Trophy, Preview, Final, India Vs Pakistan: Wheel Turns Full Circle For Sub-Continental Neighbours
ICC Champions Trophy, Preview, Final, India Vs Pakistan: Wheel Turns Full Circle For Sub-Continental Neighbours
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.