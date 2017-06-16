Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli Is Relishing The Way He's Batting

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stitched together an unbeaten 178-run second wicket stand that helped India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston on Thursday. Kohli needed 88 runs to reach the 8000-run mark in One Day Internationals (ODIs). In his brilliant innings of 96 not out, Kohli reached the milestone by taking a single off Sabbir Rahman, becoming the fastest to do so. However, the right-handed batsman believes that the 'number of runs' do not matter to him at this stage.

Asked if it was difficult to reach the milestone, Kohli said, "Well, it's not been difficult at all. I am really enjoying the way I am batting. For me, the number of runs do not matter at this stage.

"I am really enjoying the process, and something which is, you know, giving me joy is that whatever I am practising and how I prepared after the IPL, is paying off in this tournament. So I am pretty happy getting the team across the line, honestly."

Commenting on his batting style according to the demand of the situation, the 28-year-old said, "It doesn't matter if it's three wickets or two or even one. I want to apply myself in any situation possible. Last game, it was a bit more challenging in terms of chasing a low total and we lost one early wicket so I had to apply differently.

"But again, the way Rohit and Shikhar batted, it just gave me so much confidence heading into the changing room."

Talking about Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli said, "Especially Shikhar, the way he took off was outstanding. Those two guys (Sharma and Dhawan) really dent the opposition mentally and you can come in and play your shots, and once you get going, the wicket was obviously really nice to bat on, as well.

"I don't want to take all the credit. It was a beautiful wicket to bat on and the outfield was quick, so I think it was great conditions and as a batsman, you do want to capitalise," he concluded.

(with PTI inputs)