Champions Trophy 2017: Treat It As Big Opportunity Rather Than Big Match, Says Bangladesh Coach

Updated: 13 June 2017 21:31 IST

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha wants his players to treat the Champions Trophy semi-final against India as a big opportunity.

Bangladesh will take on India in the Champions Trophy semi-finals. © AFP

Bangladesh cricket team's Sri Lankan coach Chandika Hathurusingha wants his players to treat their Champions Trophy semi-final against India as a "big opportunity to express themselves rather than a big match". The mass hysteria associated with Bangladesh's semi-final qualification is something that Hathurusingha is well aware of and that's the reason his outsider's (not being a Bangladeshi) perspective can work as a calming influence for his team amidst the unimaginable media frenzy.

"It's not a very big game but a very big opportunity. If we take it like that, it would be good for us. Any cricketer thrives on these opportunities. That's why sportsmen love these games. That's my message to all cricketers - junior or senior. Grab this opportunity with both hands," he said after Bangladesh's practice session at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Whenever there's a match against India, for Bangladesh's media as well as fans, it's something more than cricket.

Asked whether Bangladeshi players harbour a feeling of revenge, which was aggravated by those "Mauka Mauka" advertisements that gained eyeballs during the 2015 World Cup.

"There's no feeling of revenge. It's about playing a good game against a very good Indian team. A win would give us a lot of confidence. We are thinking about winning and giving our best," insisted the coach.

He said that they have chalked elaborate plans for all the Indian batsmen which may work on a day but the 'Men In Blue' are good enough to jeopardise on another day.

Just like any seasoned coach would do, he played the "underdog card" time and again. If Bangladesh beat India, will it be a surprise or a shock, he said: "Not many people gave us chance to reach even this far. But India is a good team, if we can beat them, it will be a very good achievement for us."

Topics : Bangladesh India Chandika Hathurusingha ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Bangladesh will take on India in the semifinal on Thursday
  • Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in their last group match
  • With England knocking out Australia, it helped Bangladesh reach semis
