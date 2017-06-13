Champions Trophy 2017: Everyone Hoping For An India-England Final, Says Virat Kohli

As India take on Bangladesh in the semi-final 2 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on June 15, India skipper Virat Kohli believes that everybody would want to see an India vs England finale clash. Kohli also added that an opposition hardly matters in the semi-final and final of Champions Trophy. Kohli said this at an event hosted by the Indian High Commission which marked the UK-India Year of Culture. The event was attended by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and coach Anil Kumble.

"It would not have mattered who we were playing in the semis. The league phase is the toughest. We have an opportunity to win one game and enter the finals. Everyone wants to see an India-England final. If both teams play well, people might get what they want to see," he said.

Asked which team he would prefer to come up against in the finals, he added: "Anyone. We would just be happy to be in the finals."

Kohli said it was a treat to be welcomed by "massive crowds wherever we play".

"If there is a sunny day in England, there is no better place to play cricket. The white ball hasn't historically swung as much here. When the clouds comes in, the conditions become a bit more difficult," he said.

"You have to respect the conditions here regardless of what score you are batting at. That is the beautiful thing about playing here, it challenges you as a batsman," he added.

The reception marked the launch of 'Cricket Connects' exhibition, which opens at the Nehru Centre in London and will be touring Edinburgh and Birmingham as a celebration of cricketing ties between India and the UK.

"What better way to connect than cricket. Everyone is hoping for an India-England final at The Oval in this special UK-India Year of Culture. May the better team win," said Indian high commissioner to the UK, Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha.

The reception was attended by a number of former India and England cricket personalities including Farookh Engineer, Dilip Doshi and former England players Andrew Strauss and Monty Panesar.

(With PTI Inputs)