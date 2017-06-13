Was In Tears When I Shared Captaincy News With Anushka: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have never publicly spoken about their relationship despite constant media speculation. The Indian cricket captain often shares photos of Anushka on social media but does not entertain any questions about his equation with her. Hence it came as a surprise when the stylish right-hander voluntarily opened up in an interview to Star Sports about a memorable moment the duo shared in Mohali.

"I was in Mohali and there was a test series going on. I was with Anushka then, she had come to visit me. Surprisingly, when I was made Test Captain, then also she was in Melbourne with me. That was a very special moment we shared together," the 28-year-old said.

"During the Mohali incident, they had spoken to me already. When I hung up the phone and told her, for me it was like a flashback. From the moment I started playing in my academy till the Mohali game. I was emotional, I was in tears because I had never thought that I will see this day. What was more beautiful was that, I was able to share it with Anushka. It was something that I will always remember," Kohli added.

Anushka and Virat attended the special screening of 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' together.

Kohli was handed the limited-overs cricket captaincy ahead of the series against England after MS Dhoni informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his decision to step down.