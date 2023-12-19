The Indian men's hockey team's woeful run in the five-nation tournament continued as it lost 2-3 against Germany to slump to its third consecutive defeat on Saturday. Abhishek (9th minute) and Shamsher Singh (14th) found the back of the net for India in the first quarter before the Germans fought back with strikes from Malte Hellwig (28th), Christopher Ruhr (50th) and Gonzalo Peillat (51st). India had earlier lost to Spain (0-1) and Belgium (2-7) respectively. The Indians, though, started on a bright note and raced to a 2-0 lead in the first quarter through goals from Abhishek and Shamsher.

The second quarter was a hard fought one with both teams vying for goals. It was Hellwig who found the back of the net for Germany late in the second quarter as India enjoyed a slender 2-1 lead at half-time.

The third quarter saw India exhibiting a strong display of defence as Germany were awarded two penalty corners but they couldn't convert either of the opportunities.

With the match hanging in the balance, Germany managed to equalise through a penalty stroke from Ruhr.

A minute later, Germany netted another goal to take the lead, courtesy a penalty corner conversion from Peillat.

The Germans, thereafter, defended in numbers to thwart any challenge from the Indians and secure the victory.

India will next play France on Wednesday.