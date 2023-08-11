India will take on Japan in the semi-final match of the Asian Champions Trophy on Friday in Chennai. No doubt, India will start as favourites after their unbeaten run in the round-robin stage, winning four matches and drawing one to top the points table. However, India would be wary of Japan, the only side the hosts have not beaten. The league match between the two sides had ended in a 1-1 draw. There is a wide gap in the world rankings between the two teams as India are at fourth spot as against 19 of Japan. But the home side should not forget that they had lost to Japan 3-5 in the semifinals of the 2021 edition in Dhaka.

When will the India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match be played?

The India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match will be played on Saturday, August 11.

Where will the India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match be played?

The India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match be played?

The India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match will start at 8:30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match?

The India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match?

The India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match will be streamed live on FanCode.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)