India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021 Live Updates: Defending Champions India Face Japan In Semifinal
India vs Japan Hockey 2021: Defending champions India face Japan in a crucial semifinal clash in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: India face Japan in their semifinal match on Tuesday.© Instagram
Defending champions India take on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament in Dhaka, on Tuesday. India, who also bagged bronze in this year's Olympic men's hockey tournament, will be eyeing to seal a berth in the finals. Both sides have already faced each other once in the tournament when India thrashed Japan 6-0 in their last round-robin fixture. India will be aiming to build on their fine run in this tournament after having ended the round-robin stage at the top of the standings with 10 points, ahead of Korea (6), Japan (5), Pakistan (5) and hosts Bangladesh (0).
India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Semifinal, Live Updates And Score, Dhaka
- 17:40 (IST)First quarter begins!The first quarter has begun and Japan get a penalty corner in the very first minute.
- 17:39 (IST)Japan's starting XIHere is Japan's XI for today:Takashi, Shota, Masaki, Ken, Raioki, Kazuma, Takuma, Seren (c), Kaito, Ryoma, Kenta.
- 17:36 (IST)Time for national anthems!Both teams have walked in for their respective national anthems! India look confident for this game and will be hoping for an easy result today!
- 17:09 (IST)India favourites!India will be favourites for the Asian Champions Trophy Semifinal clash vs Japan, having already beaten them 6-0 in the round-robin stage. Harmanpreet Singh (10th and 53rd minute) scored a brace, while Dilpreet Singh (23rd), Jaramnpreet Singh (34th), Sumit (46th) and Shamsher Singh (54th) also registered their names on the scoresheet for India at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium.
- 17:00 (IST)India's starting XIHere is India's starting XI for the semifinal:
- 16:44 (IST)Hello and good afternoon everyone!Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match between India and Japan, taking place in Dhaka. The defending champions are in fine form and have already defeated Japan once during the round-robin stage. Stay tuned!
