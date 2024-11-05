Delhi SG Pipers on Monday announced the signing of three-time Olympian Jacob 'Jake' Whetton of Australia for the upcoming Hockey India League season. The 33-year-old midfielder will be replacing Dutchman Jorrit Croon, who has pulled out due to an ankle injury. "It's never easy to replace a player of Jorrit Croon's calibre. Unfortunately, his recovery from the ankle injury isn't progressing as hoped, which has led us to make this difficult decision," Delhi's head coach Graham Reid stated in a release.

"On a brighter note, I am thrilled to welcome Jacob Whetton to the SG Delhi Pipers for the 2024 season. Jacob's experience and skill set will be invaluable in filling the void left by Jorrit.

"His ability to control the midfield aligns perfectly with our game strategy, and I have known Jacob since 2009, so he is well-acquainted with my coaching style. I'm excited about the energy and expertise he will bring to our team." Whetton has a wealth of experience with him, featuring in 253 games for the Kookaburras, netting 75 goals, and also helping the side win the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Besides, the Queenslander also won the World Cup in 2014 and helped his team finish third four years later.

He also helped his side win gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2014, Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

Whetton has also won Champions Trophy twice (2012 and 2018) and a bronze in 2014.

He also has four Oceania Cup titles and an FIH Pro League gold (2019).

The HIL is returning after a seven-year hiatus and will run from December 28-February 1.

