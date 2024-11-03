Delhi SG Pipers on Saturday announced the acquisition of England's woman hockey midfielder and superstar Lily Owsley for the upcoming season of Hockey India League (HIL). The 29-year-old two-time Olympic medallist will be replacing 28-year-old Dutch midfielder Xan de Waard following her pull-out from HIL this season due to personal reasons. Owsley is one of the most highly decorated players in English hockey, having won the gold medal at the Rio Olympics 2016, followed by the bronze in Tokyo 2020.

Besides, she also won the gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022 and Glasgow 2014, respectively.

Owsley also clinched two European Championship medals -- gold in London 2015 and bronze in Amstelveen 2017.

"Losing Xan de Waard, undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, is a setback for the team. But, being able to replace her with a 2-time Olympic medal winner, Lily Owsley, is a big relief," said Delhi SG Pipers women's team coach Dave Smolenaars in a statement.

"She will bring in her experience, leadership and high-speed play to help the team reach its potential." It will be the inaugural edition of the Women's HIL, slated to get underway on December 28, comprising four teams, with the other three sides being Odisha Warriors, Rarh Bengal Tigers and Soorma Hockey Club.

The tournament final takes place in Ranchi on February 1 next year.

