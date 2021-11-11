Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal has had a great year both on and off the pitch. The 26-year-old recently led the national side to a fourth-placed finish in the Tokyo Olympics and then received the Khel Ratna award last month, for the year 2020. On Monday, she was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian honour; the Padma Shri. A lot has been documented about the star forward about her early struggles as a young girl in Haryana to becoming a national team skipper. So, it wasn't a surprise for fans when Rampal took to social media on Thursday to thank her father for all the support over the years, which has contributed immensely to her success. Taking to Twitter, she posted two photos of her father and also captioned it as, "A father is the only person in the world who wants his children to be more successful than him."

Here is the post:

In the post, Rani shared two photos of her father. In one photo, he can be seen sitting on a cart. In the other picture, he can be seen greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his daughter.

The post struck a chord with fans on Twitter with everyone applauding her efforts as a hockey player.

Rampal has revealed in her past interviews that as a child she could not afford a hockey stick but then beat all odds to become the youngest player in the national women's hockey team to participate in the 2010 World Cup. She qualified when she was only 15-years-old. The hockey star comes from a very humble background and her success is inspirational to many.