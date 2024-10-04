The much-awaited Hockey India League (HIL) is set to return after seven long years in a new avatar, where both the men and women teams will participate. While the men's competition will have eight teams, six sides will feature in women's event. The league will be played in two venues -- Rourkela for men and Ranchi for women -- from December 28 to February 5. The players auction for the league will be held here from October 13 to 15.

A total of 10 franchise owners have come on board.

Players will be auctioned in three categories: Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh.

