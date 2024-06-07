Story ProgressBack to home
Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Jannik Sinner To Enter French Open Final
Carlos Alcaraz has won both of his two previous major finals -- at Wimbledon last year and the 2022 US Open
Carlos Alcaraz in action against Jannik Sinner in French Open.© AFP
Carlos Alcaraz beat incoming world number one Jannik Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Friday to reach the French Open final and continue his bid for a third Grand Slam title. Alcaraz, 21, will play fourth seed Alexander Zverev or two-time Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud on Sunday after becoming the youngest man to reach Grand Slam finals on all three surfaces. The Spaniard has won both of his two previous major finals -- at Wimbledon last year and the 2022 US Open.
Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2024 Tennis
